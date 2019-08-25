GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $19.89 Million Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Helen of Troy worth $19,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,759,000 after purchasing an additional 407,141 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Helen of Troy by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 13,415 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $1,959,663.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HELE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Sidoti lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded down $5.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.30. 216,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.17. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $108.31 and a twelve month high of $153.93. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.38. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

