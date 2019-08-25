GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $21.51 Million Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,609 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $21,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 36.7% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,549,000 after buying an additional 539,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,581,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,328,000 after buying an additional 410,280 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 23.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,708,000 after buying an additional 251,761 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,753,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,585,000 after buying an additional 208,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,792,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,410,000 after buying an additional 202,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of PACW stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.71 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

