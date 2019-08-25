GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $27.35 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Pool worth $27,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 544.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 target price on Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.40.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.20 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $1,731,286.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,342,978.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,885. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of POOL traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.28. The company had a trading volume of 151,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,066. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $136.83 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.52 and its 200-day moving average is $177.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Pool announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

