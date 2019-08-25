GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $29,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Amerisafe by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 316,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after buying an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amerisafe by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 254,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after buying an additional 42,661 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Amerisafe by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 216,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the 1st quarter valued at $11,696,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Amerisafe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 104,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMSF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amerisafe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ:AMSF traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.87. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $69.97.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $91.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Research analysts expect that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

