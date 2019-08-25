GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,726 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $25,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Nordson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $3.98 on Friday, reaching $130.84. The company had a trading volume of 227,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,948. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $110.16 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Nordson had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $559.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 1,497 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $210,313.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $333,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,961. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

