GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 8,010 Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.02% of US Ecology worth $26,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in US Ecology during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in US Ecology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in US Ecology by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 252,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 27,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOL stock traded down $2.54 on Friday, reaching $57.31. 85,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,667. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. US Ecology Inc has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $77.15.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.60 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Ecology Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

ECOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

