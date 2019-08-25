GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,142 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Yum China worth $23,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 151.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 68.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 100.0% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $46.07 to $56.06 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

YUMC stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,993. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other news, Director Muktesh Pant sold 88,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $4,035,299.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 403,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,448,738.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

