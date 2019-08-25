Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) is Wheatland Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Wheatland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Harris accounts for about 3.8% of Wheatland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wheatland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Harris were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRS. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Harris by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Harris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Harris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harris alerts:

NYSE HRS remained flat at $$184.96 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.52. Harris Co. has a 52 week low of $123.24 and a 52 week high of $200.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Harris from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Harris to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Harris from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

Harris Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.