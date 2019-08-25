Harwood Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 40.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,672,000 after acquiring an additional 346,263 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 314,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 14.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $136.99. 1,175,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,540. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $98.08 and a 12 month high of $145.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.18. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

