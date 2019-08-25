Harwood Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 866.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 606.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. 14,446,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,358,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.86. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Saturday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,904,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,179,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,412,481.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

