Harwood Advisory Group LLC Has $6.54 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,782 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harwood Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 194,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,475 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 481,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period.

SPAB traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 746,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,159. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68.

