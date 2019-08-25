Harwood Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC owned 0.62% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 90.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after buying an additional 226,660 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

NYSEARCA FQAL traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,874. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22.

