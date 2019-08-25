Harwood Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,182 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $633,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,399 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 45.3% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,236,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,882 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Argus set a $152.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.44.

In other news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total transaction of $180,402.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,553.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $236,719.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,287 shares of company stock worth $1,260,033 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $3.63 on Friday, hitting $139.73. 803,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,305. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $82.52 and a 1 year high of $144.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

