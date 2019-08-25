Harwood Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 31,366.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 272,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 271,324 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 77.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 21,589 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded down $9.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.09. The stock had a trading volume of 73,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,319. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.88. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $243.01 and a 1 year high of $327.60.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

