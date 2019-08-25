Harwood Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 30.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Shares of ALL traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,770. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $109.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $228,351.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 26,446 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $2,738,747.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,154 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,628.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,836 shares of company stock worth $13,071,947. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

