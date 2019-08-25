Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Down 8.9%

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)’s share price was down 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $103.76 and last traded at $104.13, approximately 2,047,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,154,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hasbro from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Hasbro to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Hasbro from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hasbro from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Get Hasbro alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.53 and a 200-day moving average of $99.19.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,216,000 after buying an additional 533,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after buying an additional 1,106,949 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,670,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,103,000 after buying an additional 100,264 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Hasbro by 3.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,397,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,079,000 after buying an additional 116,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,722,000 after buying an additional 109,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.