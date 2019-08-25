H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

H&E Equipment Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 53.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.