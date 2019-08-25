Head to Head Comparison: Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) vs. Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Auburn National Bancorporation and Live Oak Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Live Oak Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.23%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Live Oak Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auburn National Bancorporation 27.30% 10.26% 1.12% Live Oak Bancshares 12.24% 7.11% 0.92%

Risk & Volatility

Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Live Oak Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auburn National Bancorporation $32.57 million 4.31 $8.83 million N/A N/A Live Oak Bancshares $266.41 million 2.63 $51.45 million $1.32 13.19

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through its main office; eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; and a commercial loan production office in Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; and wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.