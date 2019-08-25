Head to Head Survey: Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) vs. Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) and Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%.

Profitability

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Community Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.97% 8.95% 0.70% Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Community Investors Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 2.95 $2.96 million N/A N/A Community Investors Bancorp $7.61 million 1.86 $460,000.00 N/A N/A

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Community Investors Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) beats Community Investors Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) Company Profile

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. It also provides Internet and telephone banking, debit cards, night depositary and shareholder services, merchant services, and financial planning and investment advice services. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

