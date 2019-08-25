Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Trading Down 10%

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s stock price fell 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.62 and last traded at $38.63, 983,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 534,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCAT. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

