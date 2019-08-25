Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Up 5.7%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.67, approximately 7,897,455 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 6,906,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $2.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $2.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.62 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.09%.

In related news, Director Catherine J. Boggs acquired 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $60,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,540 shares in the company, valued at $60,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

