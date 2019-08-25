Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $576.75 million, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.75 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 4,296 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $117,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,525.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carmine Falcone sold 2,500 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $65,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,796 shares of company stock worth $232,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 120.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 14,298 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 29.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 240,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

