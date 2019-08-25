Hess (NYSE:HES) Shares Down 6.9%

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) shares dropped 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.27 and last traded at $59.56, approximately 3,119,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,429,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price objective on Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.49 and a beta of 1.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $417,699.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 30,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,977,583.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,976.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,015 in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 173,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 826.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

