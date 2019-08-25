Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $155.97 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,951,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,831 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 10.1% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $155,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,505,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 699,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,072,000 after purchasing an additional 668,911 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,379,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,976,000 after purchasing an additional 476,622 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,322.5% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 485,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 451,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,747,000.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.19. 338,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,517. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12.

