Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.4% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $8.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.36. 1,288,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.34 and a 52 week high of $305.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

