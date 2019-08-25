Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,139,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,843,000 after purchasing an additional 721,326 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,318,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,077,000 after purchasing an additional 289,043 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,486,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,562,000 after purchasing an additional 244,016 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,819,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,253,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,047,000 after purchasing an additional 47,568 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,567. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.62 and a 52-week high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

