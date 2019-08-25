Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.08. 1,003,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,548. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $119.66.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

