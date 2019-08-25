Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,037 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $918,305,000. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in 3M by 20,703.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,672,577 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in 3M by 17,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,081,000 after buying an additional 1,671,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,584,000 after buying an additional 353,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,296,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,105,000 after buying an additional 312,811 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,732,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,945. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.82 and its 200-day moving average is $186.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $155.27 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

