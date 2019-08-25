Horizen Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $5.34 or 0.00050830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DragonEX, Upbit and COSS. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $38.36 million and $5.07 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00500366 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00128695 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000538 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 7,185,725 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.zensystem.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Binance, BiteBTC, COSS, Cryptopia, Bittrex, OKEx, DragonEX, Graviex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

