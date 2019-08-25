Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.32% of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $303,000.

NASDAQ:QYLD traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 318,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,651. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $25.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. This is an increase from Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

