Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.71-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50-10.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.53 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.71-1.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.90.

In related news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 14,695 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $598,233.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,984.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,695 shares of company stock worth $3,601,503. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

