HTMLCOIN (HTML) One Day Volume Tops $349.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $349.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-Patex. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00908445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00026157 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00244666 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004065 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004077 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Fatbtc and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

