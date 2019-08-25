Humaniq Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $86,609.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $86,609.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, YoBit and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00258723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.01311822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020869 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00095659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq’s launch date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex, Mercatox, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

