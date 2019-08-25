Hyperion Price Tops $0.0606 on Top Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bgogo, Hotbit and Bibox. In the last week, Hyperion has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $19.20 million and $817,400.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00257175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.01315788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00096937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.