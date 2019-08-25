IDEX Price Tops $0.0226 on Major Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One IDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $9.97 million and $9,910.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00258096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.22 or 0.01318307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021116 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00097172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,647,745 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX.

