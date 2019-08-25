Insider Buying: GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) Insider Purchases £98,784 in Stock

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) insider Peter Isola purchased 16,800 shares of GVC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 588 ($7.68) per share, with a total value of £98,784 ($129,078.79).

Shares of LON:GVC opened at GBX 609.80 ($7.97) on Friday. GVC Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 504 ($6.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,151 ($15.04). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 599 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 612.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from GVC’s previous dividend of $16.00. GVC’s payout ratio is currently -1.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GVC shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.89) price target on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 961 ($12.56) price target on shares of GVC in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,059.67 ($13.85).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

