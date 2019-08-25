Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

PODD traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.09. 414,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,745. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3,081.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.04 and its 200 day moving average is $107.18. Insulet has a 52 week low of $70.80 and a 52 week high of $158.18.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.63 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Insulet’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $101,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,798,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total transaction of $3,078,484.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,733.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 1,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

