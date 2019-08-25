IONChain (IONC) Price Tops $0.0096 on Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. IONChain has a market cap of $1.16 million and $487,929.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IONChain has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One IONChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00257851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.01319066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021252 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00097144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org.

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

