IOTW Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (IOTW)

IOTW (CURRENCY:IOTW) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. One IOTW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and IDAX. IOTW has a total market capitalization of $128,985.00 and approximately $347,253.00 worth of IOTW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTW has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTW alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.95 or 0.04926267 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOTW Token Profile

IOTW is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. IOTW’s total supply is 2,560,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,258,450 tokens. IOTW’s official website is iotw.io. IOTW’s official message board is medium.com/@anchorvictory/anapp-announces-the-birth-of-an-innovative-blockchain-technology-288c9a6407c7. IOTW’s official Twitter account is @IOTW_Official.

Buying and Selling IOTW

IOTW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.