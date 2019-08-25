IQ.cash Market Capitalization Hits $22,700.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $22,700.00 and $41.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Cryptopia and Mercatox. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00258592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.01314873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021145 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00097182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000421 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia.

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.