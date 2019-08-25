iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 882.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,469,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,698,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,462 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $51,992,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,418,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,521,000 after acquiring an additional 420,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14,888.1% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 386,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,930,000 after acquiring an additional 383,517 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,037. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.42 and a twelve month high of $115.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.96.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.