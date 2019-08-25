ISHARES S&P TSX 60 INDEX ETF (TSE:XIU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

ISHARES S&P TSX 60 INDEX ETF (TSE:XIU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from ISHARES S&P TSX 60 INDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

TSE:XIU opened at C$24.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.49. ISHARES S&P TSX 60 INDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$20.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.20.

ISHARES S&P TSX 60 INDEX ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

