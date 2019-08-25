JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.Com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.55 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nomura raised shares of JD.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.81 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.82.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -959.00 and a beta of 1.42. JD.Com has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $150.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.44 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JD.Com by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,167,000 after buying an additional 2,832,447 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in JD.Com by 175.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,821,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $963,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269,351 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 31.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,060,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $910,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,912,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $875,773,000 after purchasing an additional 236,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 4.7% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 15,750,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $477,082,000 after purchasing an additional 709,226 shares during the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

