Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320,255 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.88% of Rexnord worth $92,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rexnord by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,878,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,058,000 after purchasing an additional 33,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rexnord by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,549,000 after purchasing an additional 173,350 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rexnord by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,442,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rexnord by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,984,000 after purchasing an additional 67,705 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Rexnord by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,022,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,056,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the period.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of RXN traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,225. Rexnord Corp has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $80,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia M. Whaley sold 12,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $362,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,727 shares of company stock worth $3,538,329. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.