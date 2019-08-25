Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,587 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $73,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $68,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 54.9% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 176.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $1,078,038.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,397,765.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $3,303,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,114,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,630,907. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,951. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $184.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.42.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 186.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.24.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

