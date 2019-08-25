Jennison Associates LLC Has $104.46 Million Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 102,429 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $104,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.75. 3,537,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,345,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.81. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $71.36 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.