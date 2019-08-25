Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 1,101 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,436,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $141,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,237,000 after buying an additional 253,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,162,000 after buying an additional 54,937 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $906,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 37,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $66.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.15. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $62.61.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $2,011,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 257,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,948.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $323,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,797,281.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,700 shares of company stock worth $2,895,484. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

