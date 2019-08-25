Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,141,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,442 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $83,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 1,894.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in Liberty Global by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. 5,652,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,892. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

