JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) a €800.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €800.00 ($930.23) target price on Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adyen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €664.25 ($772.38).

