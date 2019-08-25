JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 58,140 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,964,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $552,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

IEUR traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,163. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $39.84 and a twelve month high of $49.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92.

